University of Maryland students and faculty say they are finding mold in their classrooms.

A faculty member took photos showing splotches of green on furniture and spores growing on books in Woods Hall.

Professors who teach in that building are blaming it on humidity issues.

The university’s facilities management department issued a statement acknowledging the humidity issues, saying in part:

“We have taken a number of responsive and proactive measures to combat humidity challenges. These include mold renovation, foundation waterproofing and installation of rain guards.”

The school dealt with mold problems in dorm rooms last year.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Mold Found at University of Maryland Again was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: