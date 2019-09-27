Did You Know Q-Tip & Ali Have Writing Credits On “Sicko Mode”

“Sicko Mode” was arguably the biggest song of 2018 from Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode project featuring Drake.
I don’t know why we didn’t know this (or maybe we did, I just missed it), but after doing some scrolling through Instagram today, I come across a post from Q-Tip that was the following:
So, I hop on the phone, type in “Sicko Mode” writing credits, and according to the ever so reliable source, Wikipedia, low-and-behold not only is Kamaal Fareed (Q-Tip) listed among 28 other song writers credited, but so is A Tribe Called Quest‘s Ali Shaheed Muhammad is also mentioned.
So now it makes sense that we randomly see Q-Tip (@QTipTheAbstract) randomly share a “Sicko Mode” plaque on his timeline in the middle of a Friday.
The song was already an undeniable hit, and helped Travis Scott Astroworld Tour grossing over $35 million, but knowing that the legends played some sort of role in the song, makes it even better to us hip-hop heads.
