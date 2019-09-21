CLOSE
Deja Perez
Soul II Soul Merchandise!!!

Soul II Soul LIve At Palladium NYC

Source: Catherine McGann / Getty

Soul II Soul came together in 1988…but first burst onto the scene in 1999 with their GINORMOUS hit…”Back to Life”! They followed that up with their other hit…”Keep On Moving”! The group went on to win 2 Grammy’s. Well decades have passed…as well as some of their members. Doreen Waddell was killed on March 1st, 2002…after being accused of shoplifting…then attempting to flee through a rear fire exit and attempted to cross a busy roadway and was struck by 3 cars and she died instantly. Then August 28, 2017…fellow member and lead vocalist Melissa Bell passed away from kidney failure. But the group still tours (tho mostly in the UK!) But I stumbled upon their website…where they sell some DOPE Soul II Soul merchandise!!

