CLOSE
movies
HomeMovies

Issa Rae Named Producer Of Upcoming ‘Set If Off’ Remake, Possible Role In The Works

The 1996 bank heist flick that featured Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise could see Rae in a role for the update.

2019 Black Girls Rock Awards

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Issa Rae is continuing her high volume creative streak after it was announced she would be joining a team at New Line Cinema that will tackle the classic 1996 bank heist film, Set It Off. In early reports, there could be a chance that the Insecure star will have a role in the updated flick.

 

THR reports:

Rae will produce the new project with an eye to star. Producing with her will be Montrel McKay, Rae’s partner at Issa Rae Productions.

Syreeta Singleton (Black Monday) and Nina Gloster (Star) have been hired to pen the script.

The original movie told of four friends, fed up with by low-wage jobs and broken by institutional violence, who desperately band to together for a series of bank robberies. After initial success, the spree ultimately leads the quartet to mostly tragic ends.

The original Set It Off featured Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise in her debut role. The film is still in development and a cast has yet to be named.

Photo: WENN

Issa Rae Named Producer Of Upcoming ‘Set If Off’ Remake, Possible Role In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…
 11 hours ago
09.18.19
Judge: Woman Who Posted $100K Bond For R.…
 15 hours ago
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Petty Papi: Drake Trolls Kanye West With New…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Kanye West Shares His Faith Journey At Sunday…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close