2 Chainz Birthday & New Ciroc!!

I’m 2 Chainz celebrated his 42nd birthday yesterday…on Friday the 13th!! And of course it was a star studded event with celeb friends like: Jermaine Dupri, DJ Khaled, Diddy, Jeezy and Remy Ma!!! In keeping with the spooky theme of the evening…the party had Tombstones that had “RIP To My Haters” and “RIP To Her Weave” (which is hilar!!!) and the party would not be spooky without a haunted chariot!!!

Since Diddy is out here living his best Ciroc life…it’s only right that he gift the birthday boy a little something special…the VERY first bottle of the new Ciroc flavor…white grape (which actually sounds delicious!)

