Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Checks 50 Cent Over His Comments About Her Father

The Michael Jackson, Chris Brown comparisons aren’t new. They’ve been a thing since Breezy hit the scene in 2007 as a singer with crazy dance moves, but usually with respect to MJ’s legacy.

50 Cent, who often shares his opinions in a harsh manner, recently chimed in on whether or not Chris Brown is the modern day King of Pop but MJ’s daughter, Paris Jackson, wasn’t here for his two cents.

In an Instagram post that showed Chris Brown doing flips across stage, 50 Cent captured the video, “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this.”

It was an honest opinion but could’ve been taken out of context, whereas comparisons between the two normally focus on what Chris Brown has done to reach MJ level status, not what MJ hasn’t done, which kind of insinuates that Chris Brown’s talent is above MJ. Either way, to each his own.

The thing is, 50 had his facts wrong. Paris corrected the rapper to let him know her father actually did hit a flip in his career.

“Super Bowl 1993,” she wrote. “True legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. Stillness, my friend, stillness. More power in stillness than you can probably understand.”

Paris Jackson had to put 50cent in his place. Don’t ever disrespect the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/WaoBRAlwHB — ⚡️Raecine⚡️ (@friesb4guys92) September 6, 2019

It wasn’t a shot at Chris Brown though.

“And I say this with zero shade to Chris, I love him dearly,” she clarified. “This is just for you 50.”

These celebrity kids’ clapback game is strong!

