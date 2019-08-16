Lady Gaga Vows to Fund Classroom Projects After Recent Mass Shootings

Following the tragic mass shootings in Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy, Pop Culture icon Lady Gaga took to social media to announce her vow to “fully fund” classroom projects in the affected cities:

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve…In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves,” the singer’s Facebook post read.

Along with her Born This Way Foundation and in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, Gaga’s project fund will include 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 in El Paso and 23 in Gilroy.

