Reports have been circulating that there would be a Destiny’s Child reunion tour, but Kelly Rowland said that’s “news” to her.

“That was news to me, just as much as it was to you,” Kelly recently told ET’s Cassie DiLaura during a pink carpet interview at Beautycon in LA. “I was like, ‘Oh! My god, a tour is happening! Someone call me.’”

Rumor had it, Kelly was working on new music and gearing up for a world tour with her group-mates Beyonce and Michelle Williams. The last time they performed together was at Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime show and Coachella sets. And (not counting Michelle Williams’ “Say Yes,” they haven’t made music together as Destiny’s Child since 2013.

Tina Knowles, however, is hoping otherwise. She wants to see a tour just as much as fans do.

“I’m always a driving force for that because I would love to see them together. They’re all my babies,” she told ET. “I want it to [happen] but I really don’t have any inside scoop.”

Either way, it’s all love. Kelly said that the ladies are doing their own thing and support is mutual.

“Everybody’s supportive of each other’s personal ventures right now,” she explained. “If it were to happen, I would want it to be a surprise. I feel like we know so much now. News is right at your fingertips and sometimes it’s very bad journalism! Shame on you, whoever reported that.”

So, who knows, maybe the rumors will spark a surprise tour now that the ladies see how bad fans want it!

Kelly Rowland Reveals Major Details On Destiny’s Child Reunion Tour was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com