CLOSE
TV
HomeTV

Jay-Z, Will Smith To Produce TV Series About The Civil Rights Movement’s Women Trailblazers

The first season will delve into Mamie Till’s fight for justice.

Brooklyn-bred mogul Jay-Z has been dedicated to bringing narratives about the Black experience in America to the forefront. He co-produced the poignant documentary Time: The Kalief Browder Story, helped develop a miniseries about Trayvon Martin and was involved in the creation of the Free Meek docuseries which delves into the Philadelphia rapper’s journey against America’s unjust criminal justice system. For his next project, he’s teaming up with Will Smith to produce a television series that is centered on the civil rights movement, CNN reported.

The ABC television show—dubbed Women of the Movement—will capture stories from the Jim Crow era through the lens of Black women. The first installment of the series will focus on Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till’s fight for justice after he was horrifically murdered following false accusations that he flirted with a white woman. The show’s first season was inspired by a novel penned by Devery S. Anderson titled Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement.

Other executive producers include Roc Nation’s Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Overbrook Entertainment’s James Lassiter and individuals from Kapital Entertainment, The Middleton Media Group, Serendipity Film Group, and Mazo Partners.

Jay-Z strives to utilize his platform to spread awareness about injustice and evoke change by inspiring individuals to take action. “If we had a power base together, it would be a much different conversation than me having a conversation by myself and trying to change America by myself,” he told the New York Times in an interview. “If I come with 40 million people, there’s a different conversation, right?”

There is no word on when Women of the Movement is slated to air.

SEE ALSO:

Jay-Z Offers Legal Support To Black Family Held At Gunpoint As Phoenix Cop Omits Major Facts In Report

Black Entrepreneur Receives $1 Million Investment From Jay-Z’s Venture Capital Fund

President Obama Speaks In The East Room Of White House On Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence

Here's How President Obama Addressed Mass Shootings During His Presidency

13 photos Launch gallery

Here's How President Obama Addressed Mass Shootings During His Presidency

Continue reading Here’s How President Obama Addressed Mass Shootings During His Presidency

Here's How President Obama Addressed Mass Shootings During His Presidency

Our current president has no ability to unite the country, which is one of the most important roles as president. After two mass shooting over the weekend, Trump is only causing more stress and pain on the country. This makes us miss Obama even more. READ MORE: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance People have been so disgusted with Trump not acknowledging white supremacy or how his words have created danger, many have asked him not to go to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Pastor Michael Grady, the father of a woman who survived the El Paso shooting said on SiriusXM, “I really believe that he should not come. What’s he going to say? I watched the newscast the other day. He read off of a teleprompter. He had no passion about what he was saying. Someone else wrote the speech. So what is he going to do? Come shake some hands, do some photo opportunities and go right back to Washington, D.C. with the same kind of rhetoric, the same kind of venomous hatred that comes out of his mouth? I would hope that he would not come to this city because part of the reason that this city is in the situation it is, is that because words matter. He has spoken devastating words about the border situation, placing people in cages and building a wall.” He also added, “What would they say, and what could he possibly say? … It’s time to make a decision, to take responsibility. Yes, we can call it a mental issue cause it is a mind issue. But minds are motivated by what they hear.” While on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” earlier this week, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas said, “Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated. I hope that [Trump] has the self-awareness to understand that we are in pain, and we are mourning, and we are doing the very best in our typical, graceful, El Paso way to be resilient. And so I would ask his staff and his team to consider the fact that his words and his actions have played a role in this.” She also added that her community has “been dehumanized by the president and his enablers” and that this was “one of the lowest points in American history.” Watch below: https://twitter.com/Morning_Joe/status/1158342000254554112 Here is how our forever president addressed mass shootings.

Jay-Z, Will Smith To Produce TV Series About The Civil Rights Movement’s Women Trailblazers was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 11 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 20 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close