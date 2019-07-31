NeNe Leakes Denies Reports Of Her‘Going Off’ Over Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Engagement

So…..when Cynthia Bailey was proposed to, some of her fans wondered what her old BFF Nene Leakes had to say. Some reports claimed that Leakes was angry and “exploded” over the news of Bailey’s engagement, However Nene denies said she’s happy for her friend and even sent her a gift. She goes on social media and reports that she was never upset over the engagement and all allegations were false and she was thrilled about Cynthia’s news she says,

“Number 1, WHY would i explode? WHY? Chile I don’t want high blood pressure Number 2, i sent @cynthiabailey10 the nite of her engagement a beautiful gift and card. I couldn’t be happier for her finding love again. Number 3 @radaronline and all the others who continue to pick this up, post, write trying to diminish/damage my character should try using their time in a more productive way like donating to @americancancersociety, The Lies The Lies The Lies in @kandivoice ?”

Chile maybe we could be hope for Nene and Cynthia’s friendship after all. We all know those two had a little rough season on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: