CLOSE
Fitness & Nutrition
HomeFitness & Nutrition

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier’s Summer Lower Body Bench Workout [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is giving us a summer lower body bench workout. Dawn challenges us with exercises that include mountain climbers, bench jumps, tricep bench dips and more.

She believes the earth is your gym so find a bench and workout!

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier’s Summer Lower Body Bench Workout [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 23 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close