The Lonnie Bee Show Saturday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm View Full Schedule The Lonnie Bee Show

Lonnie “Lonnie Bee” Bee is a Washington, D.C. born entertainer whose journey began on the hard streets of Southeast D.C. Defying the odds, he poured himself into the arts and built a multifaceted career as a dancer, choreographer, writer, director, and producer.

His creative talents have led him to choreograph for major recording artists, open his own dance school, Studio Boom Boxx, and independently write, produce, direct, and star in multiple self-funded one-man stage tours under his independently owned Bee Managed Productions brand, operated entirely by himself.

Lonnie has also appeared in film and television, with credits including Holiday Heartbreak, Dying to Be Famous, and the television series Hush.

Despite managing multiple creative ventures, Lonnie remains deeply connected to his community, hosting his popular Comedy Brunch, while continuing to write, direct, and star in his acclaimed stage productions. His signature works include Around My Way, its sequel Back Around My Way, and the highly anticipated third installment, Brooks Place Apt. 202, set to launch its Six-city run Chicago, Washington DC, Atlanta, Baltimore, New York & Philadelphia.

Relentless, self-made, and unapologetically authentic, Lonne Bee is unstoppable, and here to stay.