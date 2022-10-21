The 2022-2023 season has started off HOT! After tonight’s win, The Washington Wizards’ have taken the dub in the first two games!
The game came down to the wire despite the Wizards leading by as much as 15 points throughout the game. With 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter Bradley Beal came through clutch bringing the score to 102 – 100. Now with the ball in DeRozen’s hands, he pulled up for a 3 and everyone in the arena held their breath! Thankfully, the shot was no good and the Wizards came home with the win!
Take a look at a few photos from this exciting game below!
ALSO SEE;
From Bullets to Wizards: Washington Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Rebrand [Photos]
Washington Wizards Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Team Name Change
Wizards Home Opener [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
1.
2. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards reacts after making a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
3. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket against Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
4. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Will Barton #5 of the Washington Wizards goes to the basket against Andre Drummond #3 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
5. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
6. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball as Deni Avdija #9 of the Washington Wizards defends during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
7. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls reacts to a play against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
8. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. of the Washington Wizards reacts to a play against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
9. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball over Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
10. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards goes to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
11. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards goes to the basket against Javonte Green #24 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
12. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after missing the potential game winning three point basket with two seconds left in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
13. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after making the game winning basket with seven second left in the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
14. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls goes to the basket against Deni Avdija #9 and Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
15. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls goes to the basket against Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Monte Morris #22 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
16. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after making the game winning basket with seven second left in the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
17. Chicago Bulls v Washington WizardsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Goran Dragic #7 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)