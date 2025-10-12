Behind the Scenes Of The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa

Reid Temple AME Church in Glenn Dale, Maryland, pulsed with vibrant sound and soaring praise on Saturday, October 11. The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise, presented by Osteria Costa, united the community for a night packed with soulful worship and high-energy performances.

Before the main event even began, excitement filled the air. First, the Gospel Go-Go rhythms of the Out Da Box Experience got everyone moving. Then, Will Johnson’s Choir Rehearsal with Friends kept the momentum flowing.

Soon after, the main stage came alive with the incredible Reid Temple Mass Choir. Their voices set a joyful tone for the night. Next up, gospel legends and new stars shared the spotlight. Yolanda Adams took the stage and instantly ignited the crowd, delivering a soul-stirring performance.

As the evening unfolded, JJ Hairston, VaShawn Mitchell, and Lisa Page Brooks followed with powerful, uplifting sets. Ted and Sheri poured heartfelt emotion into every note. The Group Fire and Damon Little brought even more life, ensuring the crowd kept praising until the last song.

Altogether, the 17th Annual Spirit of Praise felt like more than an event. Instead, it created a vivid celebration of faith, unity, and Black excellence. Everyone left the church renewed, inspired, and ready to share that spirit with the world.

1. Backstage at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa Source:@jeffondigital October 11th, 2025: Backstage at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa vashawn mitchell,jj hairston,damon little,lisa page brooks,the group fire,ted & sheri,spirt of praise

77. JJ Hairston at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa Source:Radio One Digital JJ Hairston at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa jj hairston

78. VaShawn Mitchell at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa Source:Radio One Digital VaShawn Mitchell at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa vashawn mitchell

79. Damon Little at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa Source:Radio One Digital Damon Little at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa damon little

80. Casey J at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa Source:Radio One Digital Casey J at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa casey j

81. Ted & Sheri At The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa Source:Radio One Digital Ted & Sheri At The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa ted & sheri