Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Washington Football team makes a bold move toward their fanbase, banning headdresses and face paint ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

As The DMV knows all too well, The Washington Football Team has been dealing with every type of misfortune and headache you can think of over the course of the past few years. They finally changed their names recently after outrage over cultural appropriation and the name they came up with might not have been much better. The team vows to change the name again whenever they find something that suits them. Then, the sexual harassment scandal within the organization shocked the entire sports world.

Now, according to TMZ, they are being proactive making changes to the stadium policy ahead of the upcoming season.

The Washington Football Team is taking yet another step toward distancing itself from its controversial past … now banning fans from wearing Native American-inspired headdresses and face paint at its stadium. The team made the announcement in an email to WFT fans on Wednesday … explaining the once-popular fan attire will now no longer be accepted at home games. “We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold,” team officials said in the statement. “However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.”

This is a move in the right direction, especially with the political climate still hostile as ever. Some fans are still upset with the name change and blaming ‘cancel culture’ and tried to wear the face paint and headdresses to offend others, so this ends all of that completely.

There have been a few interesting outfits over the years. Checkout the photos below…

