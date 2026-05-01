Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Victoria Monet's Most Sultry Instagram Moments

CASSIUS Gems: Victoria Monet’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments

Published on May 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Billboard Women in Music 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Songstress Victoria Monet celebrates a big birthday today.

The Georgia peach turns 37, and she’s got a lot of reasons to turn up, including riding high off of 2023 hit “On My Momma.”

Before that, she hopped onto the scene in 2019 with an assist from Ariana Grande, dubbed Apple’s Next Up artist in 2020, and dropped her debut project, Jaguar.

But when she’s not creating hits for herself, Monet is busy penning tracks for some of your favorites like, Chloe x Halle, Nas, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony and more. Her work behind the scenes even earned her three Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best R&B Song.

But there’s one songstress she hasn’t had a chance to lock in with, and she explained to Elle why Sade is still a dream collaborator, noting her maneuvering of the industry being a huge inspiration.

“I’ve always wanted to collaborate in some way with Sade, even if it’s just sitting in a studio observing. I just want to get closer to her process. She’s just someone who I feel is very timeless and poised and seasoned as a performer, but is also still out of the limelight and living her life,” Monet told Elle in 2022.

“It doesn’t seem like anything is for numbers or clout, it’s none of that. It’s just about the music she made and now she’s living [it] up; she’s probably gardening somewhere. But I aspire to have that type of full-circle moment, where you put something amazing into the world and then you still can sustain a whole other life without an ego being fed, for every year, releases…all of the hoopla that the industry can bring on.”

But when Monet isn’t dropping heat or writing for others, she’s known for dropping the occasional thirst trap.

Check out her hottest Instagram moments below.

17.

CASSIUS Gems: Victoria Monet’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

The Best Fan Looks From The ‘Michael’ Movie Opening Weekend: See Gallery

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out For Joe Turner’s Come And Gone Opening Night

18 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Following WHCD Shooting, Donald Trump Expresses Need For His White House Ballroom Vanity Project

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

HEEstory! ‘Michael’ Moonwalks To Massive $217 Million Global Box Office Debut, Sparks Hoots, Hollers & Hee-larity Across Social Media

35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Brick-Laying, Time-Wasting Klay Thompson Gets DRAGGED To Thee Ashiest Pits Of Hell For Allegedly Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close