Fashion and flexing have always been a huge part of Black culture. The HBCU community is no exception to this cultural staple. Everyone is trying to get their fits off and there is a ton of pride in looking the best on and around campus. So we decided to give these students and alumni their props for showing up and showing out.
Courtesy of HBCU Drip, Every week we are going to be highlighting five individuals with the hardest drip on campus. Those people will serve as a “representative” for their institution and that will dictate the school’s place in the HBCU Fashion rankings.
The HBCU Fashion Rankings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Clark Atlanta
Clark takes the number one overall spot in the HBCU Fashion Rankings. This is an outstanding combination of school pride and fashion sense and that’s why @Iamiececorleone has Clark in the second overall spot this week. The pants and shoes repping CAU set this fit over the top. This was really well done.
2. North Carolina A&T
The vibes are really coming together in this pic from @aaronmcbr1de. This is why North Carolina A&T holds a top-three spot in the rankings. The look is giving a street type of feel centered around a sporty aura. It was put together nicely.
3. FAMU
Florida A&M comes in at the number four spot of the HBCU Fashion rankings because of this look from @its.nijiah. The camouflage look is a bold choice but the way it’s put together really fits well. When you go with a bold color scheme like that it can be easy to end up looking too loud. But the Bass Pro Shop hat, white top, and handbag give the look some balance.
4. Jackson State
Jackson State takes the number fourth overall spot in the HBCU Fashion rankings this week because of this fit from @nxgeluno. The letterman-style jacket with the flower-styled pants is working together nicely in this pic.
5. Alabama A&M
This look from @badgalkarrr has Alabama A&M in the fifth spot of the HBCU Fashion rankings. This look is giving a preppy vibe that’s intertwined nicely with a bright color scheme. It’s a solid fit for day-to-day stunting on the yard.