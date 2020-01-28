CLOSE
The Bald, The Baaaaad & The Beautiful: The Aisha Hinds’ Edition

Posted 14 hours ago

2019 Fox Upfront

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


If you know anything about me, it’s that I love me some Aisha Hinds.

Ever since I first saw the 9-1-1 actress in a small guest bit 2005 on the CBS show Medium, I knew she was a star. She played Maxine Harris, a daughter agonizing as she sat and watched her mother’s body stay hooked up to life support. On one hand, Maxine wanted to be a good Christian woman and let her mother die naturally, but on the other, she just wanted to pull the plug so her mama could die with dignity.

That scene may have lasted only 30 seconds, but it left a lasting impression on me. That lady can act!

From there Hinds has been in countless shows from Shots Fired, True Blood and NCIS: Los Angeles, but it was her role as Harrie Tubman on WGN’s Underground that catapulted her into the national spotlight and with good reason.

She bodied the hell out of that role.

 

Oh, and let’s not forget her as the amazing Hen on FOX’s hit drama 9-1-1.

 

 

While throughout the years, her talent has only gotten stronger, what hasn’t changed, is her beautiful bald head. It’s become her signature lewk and I’ve always felt like it made her stand out.

Back in 2018, the 9-1-1 star told The Real that the reason she wears this particular style because in her words, “I couldn’t afford” to keep up her blow out.

“I moved to California, It was very deliberate. I had been inundated with images on-screen and on television with what our Black women aesthetic looked like and so I was deliberate about growing my hair out to a respectable neck length. I was going to the Dominicans in Brooklyn, like weekly. It was a religion. It was really affordable and cheap, like 15 dollars and they would throw rollers in, blow it out. I came here and that did not exist,” she explains.

“I was like dag, I can’t pay $60 a week working at the Gap. So literally I was waiting for a major moment like a grandmother dying or a boyfriend breaking my heart, but none of that happened. So I was just like, I’m just cutting this off.”

Take a look:

Love it!

So to celebrate everything that is bald, baaaad and beautiful about Aisha, here are some of her best looks on the red carpet and beyond!

1. FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party

FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party Source:WENN

2. FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party

FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party Source:WENN

3. FOX’s 2019 Upfronts

FOX's 2019 Upfronts Source:Getty

4. Red CrossFor Their National “Sound The Alarm” Campaign

Red CrossFor Their National "Sound The Alarm" Campaign Source:Getty

5. Red CrossFor Their National “Sound The Alarm” Campaign

Red CrossFor Their National "Sound The Alarm" Campaign Source:Getty

6. Season 3 of 9-1-1

Season 3 of 9-1-1 Source:Getty

7. The Paley Center For Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA – “9-1-1”

The Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1" Source:Getty

8. 5th Annual Truth Awards

5th Annual Truth Awards Source:Getty

9. Children’s Defense Fund-California’s 28th Annual Beat the Odds awards

Children's Defense Fund-California's 28th Annual Beat the Odds awards Source:Getty

10. HerO: A Work In Progress With Omari Hardwick

HerO: A Work In Progress With Omari Hardwick Source:Getty

11. HerO: A Work In Progress With Omari Hardwick

HerO: A Work In Progress With Omari Hardwick Source:Getty

12. Taraji’s Boutique Of Hope

Taraji's Boutique Of Hope Source:Getty

13. Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour

Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour Source:Getty

14. FYC event for FOX’s ‘9-1-1’

FYC event for FOX's '9-1-1' Source:Getty

15. FYC Event For Fox’s “9-1-1” – Arrivals

FYC Event For Fox's "9-1-1" - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. 2018 Fox Network Upfront

2018 Fox Network Upfront Source:Getty

17. World Premiere of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

World Premiere of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' Source:Getty

18. 49th NAACP Image Awards

49th NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty

19. 2018 Winter TCA Tour

2018 Winter TCA Tour Source:Getty

20. ‘Runaway Island’ Premiere – 2015 American Black Film Festival

'Runaway Island' Premiere - 2015 American Black Film Festival Source:Getty
