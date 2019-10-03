Beautiful, unproblematic, stylish, and low key are just some of the words that define Tessa Thompson. Not only is she a person to watch and take notes from on the red carpet, she makes it look so effortless. She is one of the more reserved celebrities, but her talent and beauty screams loudly.

Often styled by Wayman and Micah, Tessa takes the risks that a lot of actresses and fashionistas are not willing to take when it comes to serving lewks. The proof is in the pudding. Tessa trusts her team to keep her together and they do not disappoint! She plays with prints, textures, and colors. She experiments with hairstyles. She goes bold with makeup. She’s an entire fashion vibe!

Thompson runs with a fashionable crew. With friends like Lupita Nyong’o and Janelle Monae, of course she’d make the best dressed lists. There is not one outfit that she has worn that’s made her a fashion foe. In honor of her 36th birthday, here are 10 times Tessa Thompson stole the red carpet.

Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson! Here’s 10 Times She Stole The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com