Beautiful, unproblematic, stylish, and low key are just some of the words that define Tessa Thompson. Not only is she a person to watch and take notes from on the red carpet, she makes it look so effortless. She is one of the more reserved celebrities, but her talent and beauty screams loudly.
Often styled by Wayman and Micah, Tessa takes the risks that a lot of actresses and fashionistas are not willing to take when it comes to serving lewks. The proof is in the pudding. Tessa trusts her team to keep her together and they do not disappoint! She plays with prints, textures, and colors. She experiments with hairstyles. She goes bold with makeup. She’s an entire fashion vibe!
Thompson runs with a fashionable crew. With friends like Lupita Nyong’o and Janelle Monae, of course she’d make the best dressed lists. There is not one outfit that she has worn that’s made her a fashion foe. In honor of her 36th birthday, here are 10 times Tessa Thompson stole the red carpet.
Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson! Here’s 10 Times She Stole The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 “MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL” WORLD PREMIERESource:Getty
In alignment with Men in Black’s futuristic theme, Tessa Thompson walked the carpet in a silver, ruffled, metallic gown.
2. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDSSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson arrived at the 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards in a silver Thom Browne tuxedo dress. Can we talk about her hair though? This retro style fit her perfectly.
3. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 “CREED II” NEW YORK PREMIERESource:Getty
Tessa Thompson attended the ‘Creed II’ New York Premiere clad in a lime green custom Prada dress. This is a beautiful modern-day spin on a retro 60’s look.
4. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 CREED II EUROPEAN PREMIERESource:Getty
Tessa Thompson attended the European premiere of Creed 2 in a candy green apple couture Valentino gown. I never thought a shapeless frock could look this good.
5. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDSSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson attended the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards in a gorgeous red Rosie Assoulin two-piece dress. She accessorized the look with waist-length braids.
6. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 91st ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS IN 2019Source:Getty
Tessa Thompson attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a beautiful, black Chanel dress.
7. TEEA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 PREMIERE OF “LITTLE WOODS”Source:Getty
Tessa Thompson attended the Premiere of “Little Woods” clad in a brown Alexandre Vauthier suit. The styling of this look is right on point.
8. TESSA THOMPSON AT 2019 THE WORLD PREMIERE OF “AVENGERS: ENDGAME”Source:Getty
Tessa Thompson attended the World Premiere “Avengers: Endgame” in a black Ronald Vanderkemp gown. This is such a work of art and Tessa did it justice!
9. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 MET GALASource:Getty
Tessa Thompson arrived ar the 2019 Met Gala clad in classic pink Chanel dress. What’s amazing about this look is that she made an extremely feminine dress look like a sexy dominatrix ensemble. The power of styling!
10. TESSA THOMPSON AT 2019 THE ‘MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL’ PHOTOCALLSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson attended the “Men in black International” photocall dressed in a brown and blue printed Versace suit.