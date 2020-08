Swiftwick Launching New Pursuit Ultralights High-Performance Socks

es, the kicks you wear for whatever physical activity you partake in is critical, but your sock game is also essential.¬†Swiftwick’s newest high-performance socks, the Pursuit Ultralights look to make your bike ride, hike, or stroll a comfortable experience.

Launching on August 3, Swiftwicks Pursuit Ultralight is made using the lightest weight, fine-gauge Merino Wool, and promises to provide the wearer with maximum moisture and sweat management. Thanks to the wearable technology, the Pursuit Ultralight wicks moisture and dries very quickly, ensuring the wearer’s feet stay and dry and don’t blister while they are out on their adventures.

