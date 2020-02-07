Valentine’s Day isn’t the only day you should take advantage of all the sexy lingerie for sale – it is a start though. This time of year lots of women are ready to pull out all the stops and invest in some fun, racy undergarments. In essence, it’s the perfect time to use our buying power to invest in black owned lingerie businesses. I’m an advocate for shopping black 365 days a year, but there is no better feeling than to enforce that practice during Black History Month.

The days of depending on Victoria’s Secret to supply your bedroom fantasy wardrobe are long gone. Not only have they shown themselves to not be size inclusive, they generally no longer speak to the current generation. Thankfully you can find a handful of black owned lingerie brands that cater to women of all sizes. They’ve been around long before Savage X Fenty and are just as affordable.

If you’re interested in redirecting your dollars back into the community, these brands will not disappoint. Check out 10 black owned lingerie brands to shop for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

