Fast fashion has proven itself to be fruitful for this generation. Once celebrities began hitting the red carpet in Fashion Nova and started their lines with brands like Pretty Little Thing and BooHoo, affordable threads took on a life of their own.

When I first discovered Shein, I was like a kid in a candy store. With discount codes always available, I would add items to cart like I was on the ultimate shopping spree. I’d frequent online retailers, add items to my cart, and abort the mission once it came time for me to enter my credit card info. Shein was different because by the time I viewed the 20-ish items in my shopping cart and applied the discount code, my bill would be insanely cheap. Before I knew it, I picked out cute $15 matching sets for brunch dates and $12 bikinis for vacations.

After some self-reflection, I realized that most of the clothes purchased were from Shein over the last two years. I could be embarrassed about that, but the quality of the clothing isn’t half bad, and the prices leave room for you to buy an entire wardrobe for $200. If you’ve been sleeping on the fast fashion brand that’s taken over most of my closet, I’m here to change your mind. Take a look at ten times Shein kept me fresh.

10 Times Shein Kept Me Cute And Stylish With Their Affordable Fashion Finds was originally published on hellobeautiful.com