It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month, below are a few scriptures that are dedicated to God’s amazing creation, Women!
DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘PraiseDC’ TO 71007!
Also See:
Happy Women’s History Month! Here’s 8 Scriptures For Women
5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength
5 Scriptures To Help You Stay Focused
Checkout our Women of the Bible Series:
Happy Women’s History Month! Here’s 10 Scriptures For Women was originally published on praisedc.com
1. “Her mouth is full of wisdom; kindly teaching is on her tongue.” – Proverbs 31:26
2. “A foolish son is a disaster to his father; a contentious wife is like constant dripping.” – Proverbs 19:13
3. “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.” – Psalms 46:5
4. “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” – Psalms 139:14
5. “For as woman came from man, so also man is born of woman. But everything comes from God.” – 1 Corinthians 11:12
6. 1 Peter 3:1-2
“Wives, in the same way submit yourselves to your own husbands so that, if any of them do not believe the word, they may be won over without words by the behavior of their wives, when they see the purity and reverence of your lives.” – 1 Peter 3:1-2
7. Proverbs 31:16-17
“She considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings she plants a vineyard. She sets about her work vigorously; her arms are strong for her tasks.” – Proverbs 31:16-17
8. Titus 2:3
“Likewise, teach the older women to be reverent in the way they live, not to be slanderers or addicted to much wine, but to teach what is good.” – Titus 2:3