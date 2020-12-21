

Russell Westbrook, along with the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation hosted their first D.C. holiday drive through event earlier Monday, December 21st. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive through event was created to ensure every attendee’s safety. New teammates, Deni Avdija and Cassius Winston came by to support Russell at the event. Russell passed out masks, backpacks, and signed pairs of his signature Jordan shoe to nearly 300 students at The Children’s Guild in grades K-8.

“This year has been tough for so many families across the country and giving back continues to be an enormous focus of mine. I’m so happy to be able to partner with The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School and give back to the community here in Washington D.C. My goal is to continue to connect with the inner-city youth here to empower them to ask, Why Not? when they’re told they can’t do something and inspire them to be the change they want to see in the world” said Westbrook.

“The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School offers a unique, proven philosophy of education where children are valued and respected. Our mission to empower students for success in life aligns with that of the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation,” said Bryan Daniels, principal of The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School. “Receiving a new pair of shoes from an NBA star can make a world of difference in a child’s life. We thank Russell Westbrook and the Why Not? Foundation for recognizing our students and making their holidays brighter, especially this year, after they and their families have faced so many challenges and hardships.”

See photos from the drive-thru event below…

The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event [Photos + Video] was originally published on woldcnews.com