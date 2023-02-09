Throwback Thursday: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performances In ’09 & 2010 [Photos & Videos]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This Sunday Rihanna will be headlining one of the biggest nationally televised events of the year, Super Bowl Lvll’s Halftime Show! This will be her first live performance since 2018 when she performed ‘Wild Thoughts’ with DJ Khaled at the Grammys so everyone can’t wait to see what this bad gal will be giving for her halftime showcase.

The mogul has had a lot of life changes since the last time she graced the Super bowl stage. The new mommy and billionaire, had her first Super Bowl performance in 2009 for the Pepsi Smash Super Bowl Bash 2009. From her 2007 album “Good Girl Gone Bad” and with the release of her album “Rated R” that year, she performed; Disturbia, Breakin’ Dishes, Rehab, and Shut Up And Drive at the Ford Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Then the next year she came back to perform for the Super Bowl Fan Jam 2010. In this back to back super bowl performance and with this being 5 years since the release of her debut album “Music Of The Sun”, Rihanna landed a longer set. Now with a catalog of 5 albums, Rihanna performed the songs; Mad House, Wait Your Turn, Live Your Life, Disturbia, Russian Roulette, Hard (feat. Young Jeezy), and Rude Boy in Miami Beach, Florida.

Checkout photos from both of these performances below and make sure to see her perform live as she headlines the Super Bowl Lvll Halftime Show on February 12, 2023!

