John Madden, beloved Hall of Fame coach, celebrated football announcer and brand icon to the famed “Madden” video game franchise to gamers around the globe has died at the age of 85.

The NFL reported in their statement that Madden passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Tuesday evening. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.”

John Madden’s .759 win percentage as a head coach is still the highest in NFL history (min. 100 games). All 103 of his career wins came with the Raiders, the most by any head coach in franchise history. He finished his career with a 103-32-7 record

“There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.

Memorial service information will be announced when available, the #NFL said.Let’s remember the life of John Madden https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1475982401948073994?s=20

Remembering NFL Iconic Legend, John Madden [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com