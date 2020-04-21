Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

On April 21st, the world lost one of the most iconic artists of our time, Prince. Today for the Majic Mini Concert we celebrate the life of Seven-Time Grammy Award winner by playing some of his greatest songs in the Majic Mini-Concert with Vic Jagger.
What are your favorite songs from the Purple one?
Purple Rain
Baby I’m A Star
Kiss
Diamonds & Pearls
On Thursday April 21, the world was heartbroken to learn that iconic singer, musician and artist Prince was found dead at his estate. He was 57 years old. A true innovator, the quadruple threat could act, sing, play multiple instruments and create true art through everything he touched. Take a look at our favorite moments through the years.