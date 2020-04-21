CLOSE
Prince
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Prince Tribute

On April 21st, the world lost one of the most iconic artists of our time, Prince. Today for the Majic Mini Concert we celebrate the life of Seven-Time Grammy Award winner by playing some of his greatest songs in the Majic Mini-Concert with Vic Jagger.

What are your favorite songs from the Purple one?

Purple Rain

Baby I’m A Star

Kiss

 

Diamonds & Pearls

1. Prince 1958-2016

Prince 1958-2016 Source:false

On Thursday April 21, the world was heartbroken to learn that iconic singer, musician and artist Prince was found dead at his estate. He was 57 years old. A true innovator, the quadruple threat could act, sing, play multiple instruments and create true art through everything he touched. Take a look at our favorite moments through the years.

