On April 21st, the world lost one of the most iconic artists of our time, Prince. Today for the Majic Mini Concert we celebrate the life of Seven-Time Grammy Award winner by playing some of his greatest songs in the Majic Mini-Concert with Vic Jagger.

What are your favorite songs from the Purple one?

Purple Rain

Baby I’m A Star

Kiss

Diamonds & Pearls

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com