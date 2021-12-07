Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Monday evening The who’s who of Black Hollywood gathered for the 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmount Century Plaza Hotel in LA. Created by the Critics Choice Association, the event highlighted those who are making waves in both film and television.

As you can imagine, there were tons of notables in line to receive accolades for all of their hard work and dedication to Black artistry. Honorees included Halle Berry, who received the “Career Achievement Award”, Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, Robin Thede and more.

Per usual, when Black Hollywood comes together to celebrate each other, they pull out all of the fashion stops. From Niecy Nash and Anthony Anderson to Tessa Thompson and Taraji P Henson, some very flawless looks were spied on the red carpet. In case you missed it, here are the best looks from the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Red Carpet Rundown: Here’s The Black Royalty To Hit The Red Carpet At The 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television was originally published on hellobeautiful.com