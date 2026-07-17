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CASSIUS GEMS: 21 Gorgeous Pictures Of Actress Priyanka Chopra

CASSIUS GEMS: 27 Gorgeous Pictures Of Global Bollywood Superstar Priyanka Chopra

Published on July 17, 2026

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Priyanka Chopra is a certified star.

In the United States, she didn’t become really popular until she starred as the main character in the ABC show Quantico where she played Alex Parrish, who joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and becomes a prime suspect in a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal. The show ran from 2015 to 2018, but her fame runs way beyond that. Before lending her talent to America she was one of the biggest stars in India, making her Bollywood debut back in 2003– but she recognizes how hard that crossover can be.

“I realized that South Asian actors get put into a box. As soon as you say you’re a Bollywood actor, all I’m expected to be good at is dancing and big, theatrical acting,” she told Elle in 2019. “So I thought, the way to make a dent would be to not play Indian characters at all.”

She’s part of the Chopra family, which is one of the most dominant film producing family’s in Asia, and her work has earned her awards like on Forbes’  World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Oh, and did we mention that she was Miss World in 2000?

Chopra is also huge in the philanthropic world, and as one of the highest-paid actresses, she’s been putting that money to good use working with organizations like UNICEF. She speaks loudly towards children’s rights and even created her own foundation to help the underprivileged kids of India.

Her latest film is called Heads Of State, where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the action flick.

Since becoming famous in the states, she has married pop star Nick Jonas and rightfully graced the cover of many magazines. In celebration of her 44th birthday, we gathered some of our favorite pictures of the beautiful actress.

1. The eyes never lie…

2. When in Cannes

3. Messy Hair Vibes

4. Golden Hour

5. Cover Girl

6. Covered up

7. Bossy

8. Keeping it simple in Black & White

9. Stunting on the Red Carpet

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8X6r8Op0yp

10. What neckline?

11. Pre-Party Vibes

12. Pretty In Pink

13. Summer In Miami

14. As the sun sets

15. One with nature

16. Rock that all white

17. Diamonds Dancing

18. Double Trouble

19. After a long day

20. On the 14th day of February

21. Grammy Family

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

CASSIUS GEMS: 27 Gorgeous Pictures Of Global Bollywood Superstar Priyanka Chopra was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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