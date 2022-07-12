Politics As Usual? Condoleezza Rice Becoming A Broncos Owner Sparks Debate

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Taking on a second act in your career can either be a shining moment that jumpstarts your mogul status or proves that the jack(or jill)-of-all-trades life isn’t quite for everyone.

Former U.S. secretary of state & national security advisor Condoleezza Rice has for a long time been associated with politics, oftentimes not even in the best of light. Now, it looks like she’s taking her talents to the sports arena as a new part owner of the Denver Broncos.

Just one month after Starbucks chairwoman Mellody Hobson became the first Black female NFL owner through her part of the Broncos deal, it appears Rice will now be joining her in those ranks as a fellow sister in sports. “It is an honor to be part of this ownership group,” Rice confirmed in a statement, going on to add, “Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today. I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity.”

According to CBS Sports, Rice’s ties to the NFL date as far back as 2018 when she was allegedly being considered for a head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns. Although a lifelong fan of the franchise, the Republican political scientist reportedly expressed last year that she had no interest in coaching.

Condoleezza also has family ties to pro football as well, with her father, John Wesley Rice Jr., being a high school football coach in Birmingham, Alabama. She herself also served as one of 13 members on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee from 2013 until the end of the 2016 football season.

While the advancement of a Black woman in a field historically reserved for men would usually call for celebration, many questioned how a politician accused of war crimes could afford to buy into a NFL franchise.

What do you think about Condoleezza Rice becoming a NFL owner? See what some are saying on social media below, and let us know your thoughts:

