Playlist To Get You Ready For Afro Nation Miami With Burna Boy, WizKid & Many More!

Afro Nation is the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival! With their first festival held in Portugal in 2019, they’ve expanded their locations to Accra, Ghana and San Juan, Puerto Rico giving them 3 branches of Afro Nation; Afro Nation Africa, Afro Nation U.S. and the Afro Nation (EUR). To kick off 2023, Afro Nation announced their line-up and new destination for Afro Nation U.S. which is Miami, Florida.

Their inaugural Miami festival will be headlined by Burna Boy and WizKid at LoanDepot Park on May 27th & 28th. Those two names most likely have you hooked already but the full line-up is complete fire! I had sooo much fun at Afro Nation Puerto Rico in 2022 (checkout my recap here), I know this year’s festival will be a blast as well! Get your tickets here, you don’t want to miss it!

Continue scrolling for the full line up and some of their latest releases to get you set for the show!

