Pastor Mike Jr. on His One Voyage Cruise Debut, "Suddenly," and Supporting HBCUs

Pastor Mike Jr. overcame his initial cruise reservations and is now excited to join the One Voyage Cruise.

The cruise will feature Pastor Mike Jr.'s energetic performances that blend faith, music, and community.

The cruise supports HBCUs through a partnership with UNCF, aligning with Pastor Mike Jr.'s passion for education and giving.

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Pastor Mike Jr. stopped by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show with plenty to celebrate. The Grammy nominated, Stellar Award winning gospel artist and pastor of Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, is joining the One Voyage Cruise 2026, and he came ready to talk faith, music, and community.

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There’s a First Time for Everything

Yes it is. Pastor Mike Jr. laughed about his very first cruise years ago, when his parents booked him the worst room possible and he swore he would never go back. Times have changed. “Now I’m grown, and I’m coming with Ricky,” he said, ready for his debut aboard the One Voayge Cruise on Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady, sailing October 26 through November 1.

What to Expect from Pastor Mike Jr. on The One Voyage Cruise

He promised a full experience. “Everybody knows that when we show up, it’s a party,” he said. “You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna dance, but ultimately you’re gonna get to meet a man named Jesus.” He pointed to a recent stop at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, which drew one of the largest turnouts the festival has ever seen, as a sign of what is coming.

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Some People Believe You Cannot Party if You Go to Church

Pastor Mike Jr. kept it simple and rooted in scripture. “God doesn’t mind you having stuff. He minds when stuff has you.” He reminded listeners that Jesus performed his first miracle at a wedding in Cana. “God doesn’t mind you being saved, paid, and having a life.”

The One Voyage Cruise is a party with a purpose, supporting HBCUs through the United Negro College Fund. As a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi, that mission means everything to him. His church recently gave away close to 300,000 dollars in scholarships, covering tuition, advanced degrees, and even rent for graduates finding their footing. “Giving is what I do,” he said.

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New Music From Pastor Mike Jr.

He also shared exciting news about his new single “Suddenly,” which debuted at number 8 on iTunes. The song was inspired by his son’s football commitment to the University of Maryland, a moment he described as pure testimony.

Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment, including Eric Benét, T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, along with enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at OneVoyageCruise.com or call 214-495-1963

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Pastor Mike Jr. on His One Voyage Cruise Debut, "Suddenly," and Supporting HBCUs was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com