Netflix got the memo about looking out for its Black viewers. The streaming service will be provided a number of cherished series including Moesha, Girlfriends, The Game and more over the next few months.

Today (July 29), Netflix announced that Moesha will hit the streaming service on August 1 followed by The Game (Seasons 1 – 3) will follow August 15. Coming in September will be Sister, Sister and Girlfriends, while The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One will hold down October. Shadow & Act originally reported that Netflix had acquired the streaming rights to the shows.

Included with the announcement was a clip of stars of the aforementioned shows expressing their excitement including Tracee Ellis Ross (Girlfriends), Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister & The Game), Shar Jackson (Moesha) and Pooch Hall (The Game).

“These shows changes the face of television as we know it,” says Valerie Pettiford, who was one of stars of Half & Half.

Added the triple OG Black actor Tim Reid, who’s part of the cast of Sister, Sister, “It has provided us with being able to be in the homes of people worldwide.

The message also features the stars talking about some of their favorites moments from their respective sitcoms, and you can see it below. Also check out the reactions from the Twitterverse, which is especially chattering about the return of Moesha which starred R&B singer, and Ray J’s sister, Brandy Norwood.

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15 To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

Netflix To Stream ‘Moesha’, ‘Girlfriends’ & More Beloved Black Shows, Twitter Approves was originally published on hiphopwired.com