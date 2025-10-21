Before Her Final Bow, Relive Misty Copeland’s 5 Most Iconic Ballet Performances

Misty Copeland will dazzle onstage for one last dance, set for Oct. 22, when she graces the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for her final performance before retiring from the esteemed company. On Wednesday, the icon and trailblazer will perform a once-in-a-lifetime celebration at ABT’s Fall Gala, which will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The program will highlight a curated selection of works from Copeland’s acclaimed repertoire, celebrating defining moments of her career, according to a press release. It will also include video tributes and surprise appearances from some of her most cherished collaborators and admirers across entertainment, the arts, and more. Dancers from the ABT will also join the ballet icon onstage to bid her farewell.

A free simulcast of the performance will be shared online for those who can’t attend, Copeland revealed in a video shared to Instagram.

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This is such a meaningful moment for me, and I want to make sure that as many of you as possible get to be a part of it,” the dancer said.

RELATED CONTENT: Misty Copeland Is Retiring From Ballet—But Wait Until You Hear What’s Next

Misty Copeland, the history maker.

This historic evening marks Copeland’s long-awaited return to the stage after a five-year hiatus, giving audiences a rare and final chance to experience her extraordinary artistry live with ABT. Copeland made history in 2015 as the first Black female Principal Dancer in ABT’s 85-year history, a groundbreaking achievement that forever changed the landscape of ballet. Throughout her illustrious career, she has delivered unforgettable portrayals, from her dual role as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake and Juliet in Romeo and Juliet to the fiery title role in Firebird. Her presence on stage has inspired generations, blending strength, grace, and a singular artistic voice.

“I could never have imagined the life ballet would give me,” shared Misty Copeland in a press statement. “To dance on the world’s greatest stages, with artists I admire so deeply, has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. My time with ABT has shaped me not just as a dancer, but as a person, and given me the platform to reach back and make space for others. This moment isn’t a farewell, it’s a celebration of everything we’ve built together, and a step toward all the work that’s still ahead.”

Susan Jaffe, the Artistic Director at ABT, also praised Copeland for being an artist “whose brilliance transcends the stage.” She added, “Her legacy at ABT is profound—not only through the roles she’s redefined but also through the lives she’s inspired. Misty’s advocacy for inclusion, equity, and education ensures her impact will resonate far beyond this moment.”

Copeland’s influence extends far beyond the stage. A New York Times best-selling author, film producer, and founder of The Misty Copeland Foundation, she has worked tirelessly to expand access to dance education through the foundation’s signature BE BOLD program. Her vision and advocacy continue to shape how the arts engage with representation, community, and opportunity, and she will pour into that work more as she steps away from an incredible legacy with ABT.

In honor of her extraordinary contributions to the American Ballet Theatre and the world of dance, we’re looking back at several of Misty Copeland’s most iconic performances with the company, a legacy built on brilliance, resilience, and transformative artistry.

RELATED CONTENT: Misty Copeland Reveals She Welcomed Her First Child: ‘This Is Still New For Me’

The post Before Her Final Bow, Relive Misty Copeland’s 5 Most Iconic Ballet Performances appeared first on MadameNoire.

Before Her Final Bow, Relive Misty Copeland’s 5 Most Iconic Ballet Performances was originally published on madamenoire.com

1. Firebird (2012) In 2012, Misty Copeland danced the title role in Alexei Ratmansky’s staging of Firebird with ABT, a moment often regarded as her major breakthrough in the company. What makes this performance especially significant is that the role was created for her (or at least strongly shaped around her presence) by Ratmansky, which allowed her voice, movement style, and stage presence to shine in a way rarely afforded to ballerinas, according to Copeland’s article for Guideposts. “Alexei Ratmansky, the choreographer, encouraged us to adjust movements based on what was most natural for our bodies. It was an extraordinary experience, one I’ll always cherish,” she penned. Related Stories Style Gallery: Misty Copeland’s Top Looks To Celebrate Her Final Bow Critics noted that Firebird was Copeland’s first true “leading role” at ABT, and the company itself marked the Met Opera House run as something quite special. But beyond the technical or narrative achievement, this moment stands out for how Copeland began to reshape what ballet’s leading women could look like. “I saw more people of color in the audience at the Metropolitan Opera House for my debut as Firebird than I’d ever seen before. That night was about much more than me. It was about welcoming a new audience to this beautiful art form,” the star added. Firebird was not just a role; it was a turning point. 2. The Nutcracker (2014) In December 2014, Copeland took on the lead role of Clara in ABT’s production of The Nutcracker (choreographed by Ratmansky). For Copeland, this role marked her full entrance into the spotlight in a beloved holiday staple, one that reached audiences far and wide, drawing families and newcomers to ballet. The casting also signaled the company had confidence in her ability to carry a full-length production’s central female part. She did not miss! 3. Swan Lake (2015) Perhaps no role better embodies the classical-ballet “mountain to climb” than the dual role of Odette/Odile in 2015’s Swan Lake, which the New York Times described as “the most epic role in world ballet.” In addition, her performances in this role carried profound cultural significance: as one of the first Black women to be cast in this iconic part at ABT, she became a powerful symbol of evolving representation in ballet. Related Stories Style Gallery: Misty Copeland’s Top Looks To Celebrate Her Final Bow Technically, the demands of the role were immense, requiring a dancer to shift seamlessly between the ethereal fragility of Odette and the fierce, seductive strength of Odile. Copeland met this challenge with breathtaking artistry, embodying both characters with precision and emotional depth. Her triumph in this role solidified her stature as one of the company’s leading ballerinas and proved that she could do anything. 4. Romeo and Juliet (2015) In 2015, Copeland made her debut as Romeo and Juliet with ABT, dancing opposite Joseph Gorak, and she did not disappoint. According to Critical Dance writer Colleen Boresta, “they were natural, unaffected young lovers.” Copeland fully embodied Juliet with a disarming, believable innocence, making it hard to imagine this was only her second time performing the role. Her expressive face conveyed Juliet’s every emotion—joy, love, fear, and sorrow—while her movement traced the character’s transformation from a naive fourteen-year-old girl to a young wife consumed by all-encompassing love. 5. Don Quixote In 2017, Copeland captivated audiences in Kevin McKenzie’s staging of Don Quixote with ABT, performing the role of Kitri. A review shared by ABT praised her “impeccable” dancing, noting that “every aspect of her performance was polished, nothing left to chance.” Her musicality was especially striking—each movement was perfectly timed to the score. In the first act, when Kitri banged her fan on the floor as she circled the stage with buoyant jumps, every smack landed powerfully and precisely on the beat—never mimed or softened, the viewer added. Copeland’s interpretation avoided exaggeration; her Kitri was grounded, confident, charming, and witty, and captivated viewers. Misty Copeland’s journey through ABT’s repertoire is far more than a résumé of roles; it is a narrative about change, artistry, and possibility.