Today (June 15th) is the birthday of one of the most underrated singers of the 2000s, Carl Thomas. Thomas smooth vocals laced us with one of the best albums of the 2000s, “Emotional” with the hits “I Wish” and “Summer Rain.”

Today we celebrate Thomas’s birthday in the Majic Mini-Concert with Vic Jagger starting at 1pm. Until then, get reacquainted with Thomas below.