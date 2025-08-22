MAGA Muva Amber Rose Claims Trump Was Right To Send National Guard To D.C., X

Amber Rose is continuing her descent into proving Joseline Hernandez right after coming out to claim that President Trump is right for calling in the National Guard in Washington, D.C.
Rose took to her Instagram page to complain that “white liberals” are “racist” and are behind the ongoing protests against the occupation that is supposedly cracking down on rampant crime. Rose claims that liberal don’t care about Black people’s safety.
She notes: “Most of the violent crimes in DC are in black neighborhoods,” TMZ reports.
“What about the mothers, auntie’s, grandmom’s and the children that just wanna feel safe walking outside??? Why do they want the good people of D.C. living in violence? racists much?”
She also included a poll on her MAGA post, encouraging her followers to vote “yes” or “no” if they think white liberals are racist.
The former serial dater of Black rappers shared her rant over a video of Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit to Shake Shack in D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday, because Vance continues to do nothing but vacationing and eating since taking office. Vance has literally taken eight vacations in seven months. Vance was heckled during his visit, but ignored those who booed his appearance as “old, primarily white people.”
After his lunch, Vance visited with National Guard members, where he told reporters D.C. “obviously” has a “terrible crime problem,” adding that Department of Justice statistics and the and FBI “back it up.”
Protestors chanted “Free D.C.,” to which Vance claimed, “Let’s free Washington D.C., so that young families can walk around and feel safe and secure. That’s what we’re trying to free D.C. from.”
This is a statement that several in the Trump administration have made, except it isn’t true. There are no stats that show that crime is up in the Nation’s Capitol; in fact, the “Metropolitan Police Department statistics show crime down in almost every category in 2025 compared to 2024, with violent crime down 26%,” TMZ reports.
Amber Rose’s conversion into a full MAGA muva started around 2024 when she spoke at the Republican National Convention.
See social media’s reaction to Rose backing up Trump again below.
MAGA Muva Amber Rose Claims Trump Was Right To Send National Guard To D.C., X was originally published on cassiuslife.com
