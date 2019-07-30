Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al B. Sure!

Reach Media Announces New Syndicated Evening Radio Show, Love and R&B Hosted By Al B. Sure!, Debuting Today, August 5th

Acclaimed singer, performer and radio talent Al B. Sure! set to deliver soulful evening listener experience Sunday through Friday, 7pm to midnight

August 5, 2019 – Reach Media today announced that acclaimed singer and performer, Al B. Sure! will debut the syndicated evening radio show Love and R&B Hosted By Al B. Sure! on Monday, August 5, 2019. Bringing over 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry, Al B. Sure! plans to share his feeling for the music, the moment and a personal connection every Sunday through Friday, 7PM to midnight. Al’s vision for the new program is to take the listener on a journey, offering romantic current and classic hit soulful music, including weekly visits from celebrity guests and intriguing personalities from every genre of the entertainment industry. Radio veteran Sean Andre will join Al B! as the show’s producer.

The radio show will debut in markets including Dallas, Washington DC, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Detroit, Raleigh-Durham, Richmond and Columbus, Ohio.

In making the announcement, Al B. Sure!’s excitement was evident: “I’m elated to be part of what media icon Ms. Cathy Hughes identified as the Dream Team of Radio – Reach Media. I look forward to taking Love and R&B to a new level.”

David Kantor, Reach Media and Radio One CEO, stated “Al B. Sure! has a style that’s been well established with his music, performance and past broadcast experience that is ideal for evening listening. I’m confident that he will be a nightly draw to a very large listening audience.”

Al B. Sure! – Radio Talent

His radio career happened naturally starting in the early 2000s during a visit to the Bay Area for a charity event. Al B! did an on-air interview with radio legend Renel on 98.1 KISS FM. On hearing the interview, the Program Director asked Al B. Sure! to consider doing a weekend radio show. Next came syndication of his ‘Secret Garden Radio’ format of intense romantic classic hit music, adding celebrity interviews focused on relationship topics.

Al. B. Sure! The Performer

As a singer and performer, Al. B. Sure!’s history in the entertainment industry spans three decades. From singing and recording with his church choir, Al B. Sure! launched his career with the 1988 debut Warner Bros album “In Effect Mode” which has been certified triple platinum and climbed to the #1 position on Billboard’s R&B chart where it stayed for an astounding seven straight weeks. Since then, his career has thrived, and he’s received 4 Grammys and numerous awards including the American Music Award for Best New R & B Artist, and more than 75 ASCAP Awards for writing and composition performance.

