LeBron James Cuts Kai Cenat’s Hair After He Breaks Twitch Streaming Record

Kai Cenat wrapped up his month-long Mafiathon streaming event, and he kept his promise.

Before it all began, Michael B. Jordan suggested that if he hit a million subscribers — a record on Twitch—he should cut his dreads off. Of course, he reached that seven-figure mark a couple of days early, but on the last day of the stream, he brought in LeBron James to do the honors.

Before James got to cutting, he gifted Cenat a Los Angeles Lakers-inspired Audemars Piguet watch to congratulate him.

“You’re my dog. This is the last day. I had to make sure you went out the proper way,” James said after presenting him the gift.

An ecstatic Cenat explained how much of an avid watch collector he’s become, before showing off the white-faced watch with purple and yellow accents.

The AMP crew didn’t walk away empty-handed as Bron gave them each a pair of Nike LeBron XXIII ahead of the release date.

After the uber-expensive gift, the haircut commenced with James whipping out a pair of scissors and getting to work. After cutting off a dread, Bron stuck it in the adjustable strap of his hat and started dancing as Cenat’s friends laughed.

Cenat’s mom ceremoniously cut off the first dread and promised to braid it into her own.

After James finishes the first step of individually cutting each dread off, Cenat gets a fresh wash — with Cécred, of course — and then gets a fresh lineup and tape-up.

A few weeks ago, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he spoke about committing to James, cutting his hair, and how the new look will open up doors for him in Hollywood.

“So, and I’ve had my hair locked up since 2019, but I’ve been growing my hair since like 2015, 2016,” he said. “When I cut my hair, I’ll be able to play so many different types of roles.”

Through his month-long stream to become the most-subscribed account in Twitch history, he had numerous guests, including Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Ice Spice, Latto, and even the Jonas Brothers.

See social media’s reaction to Cenat wrapping up his streamathon below.

LeBron James Cuts Kai Cenat’s Hair After He Breaks Twitch Streaming Record was originally published on cassiuslife.com

