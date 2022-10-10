Kanye Plays Porn at Meeting With Adidas!? Here Are His Wildest Moments

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Kanye West surprised his fans with a brand new 30-minute documentary on YouTube titled Last Week today. The new upload gives folks a look into his extremely busy life.

In the doc, you see Ye during various business meetings for his numerous partnerships. There are also scenes of him listening to unreleased music and also playing with his children.

But all everyone is talking about today is a weird twist during one of his business meetings with Adidas.

While talking with two Adidas reps, Kanye begins playing porn on his phone. Yeah, you read that right. He even holds the phone close to one of the Adidas reps’ faces at one point, forcing the exec to have an obviously uncomfortable reaction.

Over the last twenty years, we’ve all grown to know Kanye West as a genius when it comes to music. But it’s his wild personality that often rubs some people the wrong way. Over the past two weeks, he’s gone on several tirades on social media, attacking everyone from business partners, musicians, and even his ex-wife’s family.

Keep scrolling to see Kanye’s new documentary, and for a reminder of his most talked-about moments! If we’ve missed anything be sure to remind us by commenting near the bottom of the page!

