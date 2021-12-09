Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s the end of the line for Juicy Smolliét. Empire actor Jussie Smollet has been found guilty of 5 of 6 counts, thus the jury basically said he lied to the police about that racist, homophobic attack against him in Chicago.

While a jury of his alleged peers said the actor did indeed finesse a hoax, Black Twitter pretty much shrugged it off.

As for the verdict, NewsOne reports:

A jury has found “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett guilty of staging a hate crime in which he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago in Chicago.

The jury reached its verdict on Thursday after deliberating for more than nine hours following a trial that lasted nearly two weeks. Smollett was found guilty of five of six counts of disorderly conduct over accusations that he lied to police in Chicago about the alleged hate crime in January 2019.

Smollett was facing a maximum of 18 years in prison ahead of his verdict. However, there’s a better chance he gets sentenced to probation since he doesn’t have a criminal history.

Obviously, Smollett choosing to take the stand didn’t help his cause. Also, admitted to a sexual relationship with Abimbola Osundairo, who along with Olabinjo Osundairo, are the brothers who testified against the actor, saying he orchestrated the alleged hate crime.

While a revelation like this would usually send Black Twitter into a frenzy, the culture had dismissed Smollet a while ago thanks to the suspect nature of his story to begin with. The collective shrug hasn’t stopped the slander chopper from spraying.

Also, don’t be fooled by the cornball on the Far Right aka MAGA Twitter aka Small Flag Twitter are trying to use this as some form of victory. Just say “Matt Gaetz” and keep it moving when they hop in your mentions. They have nothing, so treat them accordingly.

Jig’s Up Juicy: Jussie Smollett Found Guilty, MAGA Twitter Wants A Cookie was originally published on hiphopwired.com