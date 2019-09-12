Women aren’t the only people slaying at fashion week, the men didn’t come to play either! Rapper/singer Jidenna, who’s promoting his new album 85 To Africa, hit up the DKNY’s 30th birthday bash at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn and brought his classic man swag to the soiree.

It was a star-studded event featuring the who’s who of celebs including Kendall Jenner, Indya Moore and Kehlani, but our eyes were fixated on the man candy that is Jidenna.

Jidenna made an appearance in a baggy plain ensemble and a sexy Henna tattoo on his hands adorned with gold jewelry. And this isn’t his first appearance at a NYFW show, the Pretty & Afraid entertainer also attended Ralph Lauren’s show and Essence’s Fashion House.

But if you’ve been lusting over paying attention to Jidenna since he debuted on the scene, you know he is a sight for sore eyes. We’re celebrating all his fineness. Keep scrolling.

Jidenna’s Fine A** Brought His Bronze Beard & Henna Tattoos To #NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com