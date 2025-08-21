Jaylen Brown’s Father Charged With Attempted Murder After Parking Spot Dispute

Jaylen Brown was already stressed since he’ll be leading a Boston Celtics team without Jayson Tatum, and now, his father has found himself in legal trouble.

Marselles Brown was involved in a parking lot incident that ended with him allegedly stabbing a youth football coach named Cross Tupuola, reports TMZ.

The outlet reviewed a police report written up by the Las Vegas police department about the incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Allegedly, both parties were in the All-American Park parking lot when a verbal dispute erupted over a parking spot.

The victim’s girlfriend says the door of Brown’s Lincoln Navigator dinged their car as he swung open the passenger’s door.

When Tupuola checked his car for damage, he told Brown, who waved it off and called him a “b-tch ass” before walking away.

An argument ensued, and they agreed to fight each other. But the fight turned unfair when Tupuola turned his back, Brown allegedly pulled a sharp object on him, and stabbed him in the back. Reportedly, Brown continued the assault by stabbing the coach several more times in the stomach.

After a failed attempt at fighting back and Brown chasing the couple as they ran away, they eventually got back in their cars and called 911.

Tupuola’s now in critical condition and recovering in the ICU, with the police report saying he had “stab wounds in the upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound on his left hand that penetrated his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair.”

When cops found Brown, his face was bloodied, and he was treated at the hospital for a broken toe. Then he was arrested on attempted murder charges.

Witnesses corroborated the girlfriend’s side of the story, saying Brown started the whole thing, and when Tupuola lifted his shirt, they saw his “insides hanging out.”

Jaylen is not close with his father, and TMZ reports he was unaware of the violent ordeal.

ESPN adds that Marselles is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday afternoon.

