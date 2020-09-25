Jade Novah Performs At One Yard Virtual Yardfest Homecoming Celebration Tonight

Historically Black Colleges & Universities get a well-deserved spotlight with Urban One’s virtual homecoming experience, ONE YARD! Serving as a platform that embraces tech and innovation, One Yard will make sure students, alumni and fans are able to take a variety of Black college experiences, from home.

With the 2020 HBCU Homecoming Season upon us, this digital platform has assembled the best of the HBCU experience in one dynamic destination.

It all starts with the Yardfest Concert sponsored by Xfinity that features an exclusive performance by Jade Novah tonight (Friday, September 25th) at 8 PM ET! The event’s Grand Marshal is none other than Keshia Knight Pulliam.

The One Yard homecoming season will then continue with a full event schedule including:

•The Step Off step competition, hosted by actor, producer, and Howard graduate Lance Gross – October 3rd

•“The Cookout” where Spelman graduate, DELTA, actress, producer, and Women’s Wealth builder Keshia Knight Pulliam will host and cook out with comedian KevOnStage – October 10th

•The Battle of the Beats, an epic battle of beats, precision and swag hosted by a notable HBCU alum – October 24th

•The Sunday Brunch, hosted by Janelle Monae’s DJ and Morehouse’s own George 2.0 – November 1st

Be sure peep https://oneyard.co/, and follow @1Yard.Co (FB+IG), @1YardCo (Twitter), use #OneYard.

