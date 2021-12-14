J.R. Smith Proudly Sharing He Earned A 4.0 GPA At North Carolina A&T Is The Best Thing On The Internet

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

J.R. Smith is quite accomplished as a professional athlete, but his latest personal achievement may hit harder than his NBA Championship. Today (Dec. 14), the current student at North Carolina A&T took to social media to proudly reveal he earned a 4.0 GPA his first semester, and the Internet is clapping for him.

“I can’t even describe the feeling,” says Smith into the camera, clearly moved by what could be welled up tears in his eyes. “I ain’t even gon’ lie to you, a lot of hard work went into that sh*t..”

He added, “Especially when you don’t think you can do it… you always hear about your disabilities…”

After a stellar high school career, Smith skipped college (he was set to go play for UNC) and went straight to the NBA where he was the 18th pick of the 2004 NBA Draft. Since hanging up his pro kicks, Smith took up golfing, and joined the team at storied HBCU North Carolina A&T. Clearly, the 36-year-old is taking the term “student athlete” seriously.

Interestingly, the 4.0 was always the goal but just a few days ago he feared he might have fallen short. So today’s news was a surprise, and it clearly moved Smith emotionally. Well done J.R., well done.

Check out more of the cheering for Smith, and some jokes, of course, across the Internet in the gallery. You absolutely love to see it.

