Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Entertainment power couple David and Tamela Mann will receive the Inspirational Impact Honor at the 5th Annual Urban One Honors, premiering MLK Day at 7p/6c on TV One! We’ve all enjoyed watching these two legends display their love and passion through their faith and art over the years. Since David and Tamela first met at an after-school chorus class, their voices carried them into notes of love.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘PraiseDC’ TO 71007!

Now at 35 years of marriage this couple’s ups and downs and years of love and laughter have served as examples for many around the world. As you scroll below through the clips below, take note of how the couple has continued to grow individually but also together as one unit. Congrats again to Tamela and David Mann on their Inspirational Impact Honor at The 5th Annual Urban One Honors airing Monday January 16th at 7pm EST on TV ONE!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also See:

Watch The 5th Annual Urban One Honors

David and Tamela Mann: Us Against The World ‘Laugh Out Loud’

The Best Looks from TV One’s 5th Annual Urban One Honors

The Journey of 2 Icons: How David & Tamela Manns’ Love Story Inspires Us All was originally published on praisedc.com