Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Halloween night has finally arrived…even though most of ya’ll been celebrating all month long, and now trying to figure out how to pay rent after spending money on countless costumes.

REALATED:NBA Players 2022 Halloween Costumes [Photos]

Don’t worry no judgement here- we’ve seen some really great costumes this year, but we want to see you save some money too! Seeing creatives create from scratch is really exciting and can be more cost affective too. October is the perfect time to let your nail tech get creative with a fire set of spooky nails.

REALATED:The 2022 Top Celebrity Halloween Costumes!

That’s why we’ve decided to show love to to the nail techs who get us right every year and complete the look! We are giving the girls a compiled a list of our favorite halloween themed nail designs we love. These nails will be sure to set off any halloween party.

Happy Halloween: 8 Spooky Nail Designs We Love was originally published on thebeatdfw.com