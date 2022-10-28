HomeFood & Drink

Bring On The Boo-Ze: 10 Spooky Cocktails You Need At Your Halloween Party

Decorative decoration for the Halloween party - scary fluorescent skeletons on a green background. Horror night party social media mockup

Source: Fiordaliso / Getty

 

It’s Halloween weekend and we want to end the spooky season with a bang! (responsibly of course)

As we all know, themed parties are top-tier, and themed drinks are even better. So if you’re responsible for getting the party started we have you covered!

No matter the drink preference, we have a little something that everyone would enjoy. Below are a few of our favorite spooky drinks that will make sure your Halloween party is extra-lit.

Remember, to drink responsibly, and have a Happy Halloween!

What’s your favorite? 

was originally published on 92q.com

1. Spooky Dirty Shirley

Source:TikTok: @janellerohner

2. Witches Brew Cocktail

Source:TikTok: @r0samim0sa/

3. Halloween Party Punch

Source:TikTok: @drinkowithrico

4. Halloween Mimosas

Source:TikTok: @byjamiemichelle

5. Virgin Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail

Source:TikTok: @fancifuleats

6. Hocus Pocus Cocktail

Source:TikTok: @blondeandbooozy

7. Frankenstein Drink

Source:TikTok: @joji_martinez4

8. Sanderson Sisters Sangria

Source:TikTok: @yellowbellykelly

9. Jello Shot Syringes

Source:TikTok: @allypb

10. Spooky Mango Tamarindo Vodka

Source:TikTok: @picakidz
