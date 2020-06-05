Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits According To Billboard

1. Differences From his 3rd album “The Life,” the single “Differences” became his biggest song to date. The song spent four weeks at number 1 on the Billboard U.S. R&B charts. It also peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

2. Pony Ginuwine’s debut single “Pony” hit in the Summer of 1996, and was a game-changer. Timbaland’s unique style of production along with Ginuwine and co-writer Static Major set the tone of what we would hear for years to come. The song topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart for 2 weeks and reached number 6 on the Billboard top 100.

3. I Need A Girl (Part Two) In 2002, Diddy wanted to let the world know that HE invented the remix and dropped with that exact title. The second single off the album was I Need A Girl (Part Two) featuring Ginuwine, Loon, Mario Winans, and Tammy Ruggeri, and dance floors weren’t the same.

4. Stingy Originally from the soundtrack to the Ice Cube film “Barbershop,” G added the track to his 4th album “The Senior.” Written by Johnta Austin and Bryan-Michael Cox, the song peaked at number 7 on the Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and 33 on the Billboard 100.