Gabrielle Union Just Snatched Our Edges In This Sparkling Green Mini Dress

Motherhood looks amazing on Gabrielle Union, especially when she’s stunning audiences in the most gorgeous sparkly green mini dress. Styled by Thomas Christos, Union donned a strapless dress by The Blonds on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night. She completed the look with a sleek high ponytail braid and glowing skin.

Shortly before hitting the judging panel, Union posed with her daughter a.k.a “shady baby” using the caption, “Tinker Bell and Peter Pan.”

For more of “the dress” and Union’s fashion on AGT, keep scrolling…

