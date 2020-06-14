CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

Fashionable (& Safe) Face Masks You Can Cop Right Now (Updated)

Posted June 14, 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Source: Kena Betancur / Getty

Black men are being encouraged to wear masks in public. What a time to be alive.

With the coronavirus taking over the world for the foreseeable future and stay-at-home orders only allowing people out to do essential shopping, it’s more important now than ever before to keep yourself strapped.. with a mask of course.

Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control officially recommended the widespread use of face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. Now, these aren’t the medical-grade N95 facial respirator masks—which continue to be in short supply and should be reserved solely for health-care professionals on the frontlines, they’re just cotton masks to prevent others from getting infected by droplets in the air. Since social distancing may present a new norm for the future, masks are becoming a part of everyday life, so it’s time to invest in one to keep you safe and looking good out here in these empty streets.

Oh, and if you really wanna cop that BAPE one, it won’t be cheap.

Check out our constantly updated list of masks available to cop right now:

Fashionable (& Safe) Face Masks You Can Cop Right Now (Updated)  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Birdwell

View this post on Instagram

We’ve been making purpose-built gear in our Southern California factory for over 59 years, but it’s never felt more important than right now. In the last month, we have gone from making board shorts to shutting down the factory (in compliance with a statewide Stay At Home order) to making masks for people on the front lines supporting those affected by COVID-19. To do even more to help decrease the spread of coronavirus, we are proud to introduce the Birdie Reversible Mask Buy One, Give One program. The Birdie Reversible Mask is a general-use, reusable mask constructed with two layers of breathable SurfStretch™ to protect yourself and others, in comfort and style. For each mask you purchase, a mask will be donated to CORE, a non-profit working in partnership with the LA Mayor’s Office and the LA Fire Department to provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals. By supporting free and easy access to testing, we believe the surge on healthcare providers can be mitigated and lives will be saved. Your mask purchase also makes it possible for us to continue providing a living wage to our team of expert craftsmen and women, who in turn, can support their families and businesses in our local community. It’s times like these we are reminded just how interconnected we all are. What we do (or don’t do) affects so many people we may never know. Be kind. Stay healthy. Stay home, and please, wear a mask if you must go out. #birdwell

A post shared by Birdwell Beach Britches (@birdwellbeachbritches) on

Birdwell masks don’t just offer dope ass patterns that’ll match a couple of your outfits, but for every mask the company sells, one is donated to CORE, a non-profit founded by Sean Penn working in partnership with the LA Mayor’s Office and the LA Fire Department to “provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals.”

Price: $19.95

2. Los Angeles Apparel

View this post on Instagram

Face masks. That’s Los Angeles. Our Cotton French Terry face mask is available in packs of 3 in 13 colors with more options coming daily. Shown here on Jade in some of our newest color additions. These nonsurgical masks are made in the USA by workers earning living wages. Every consumer purchase of the face mask helps fund our ability to donate personal protective equipment to hospitals, essential workers, and government agencies. We have donated an enormous percentage of our production so far and continue to do so each day. If you know any organizations that are in need of PPE please reach out to us over DM ❤️ #masksforall #losangeles #thatslosangeles @dovcharney_losangeles #losangelesapparel

A post shared by Los Angeles Apparel (@losangelesapparel) on

Looking to support stateside made product (hint: you should) while also trying to social distance in peace?  Los Angeles Apparel has you covered. Made of french terry, two cotton straps, and over 20 colors, they’ve got you covered.

Price: 3 for $30

3. House Of Nambili

If you’re a fan of African patterns, ethnographic textiles, and supporting your people, House of Nambili is the brand for you. Not only will the masks stand out from others on the street, but the same dope patterns are used on the brand’s other merch like phone cases and mugs.

Price: $15

4. Mask Club

As some businesses continue to flatline because of the coronavirus, some, like Mask Club, were born out of necessity. Fans of comic books, video games, and cartoons like Adventure Time, this is the brand for you. There’s even an assortment of patterns for the young ones to make the new normal a bit more comfortable.

Price: $13.99

5. Aloha Glamour

Alexis Williams, the founder of Aloha Glamour, is keeping fashion in mind while offering protective masks. With practicality in mind, Williams designed the masks to wear alone or over N95 medicals masks.

“My masks are 100% cotton, reversible, reusable and machine washable,” Williams told Travel Noire.

Price: $15

6. AKINGS

AKINGS’ slogan is that the brand is a cut above the rest, and with a vegan leather mask, they’re holding true to their ethos. The simple black mask with python detailing is currently sold out, but the brand recommends that you still cop now if you’d like to get one within the next two weeks.

Price: $100

7. XMask

XMask‘s got an elite face covering for those looking to use the mask for awhile. To ensure you’re breathing in the freshest of air, the brand also offers filters to swap out periodically. With free shipping on orders over $100, you might want to look at some of the brand’s dapper offerings. Plus, it looks pretty badass. 

Price: $39.99

8. Kyrve Apparel

Kyrve Apparel has you covered if you’re trying to make a statement. Since US alcohol sales have increased more than 200% since coronavirus, Crown Royal may have become your new best friend. If so, you can rep your favorite whisky on your face mask. Drink responsibly and be a responsible citizen by covering up in public.

Price: DM for price

9. Shon Simon

View this post on Instagram

I love how businesses have went allll out. - Here are the facts about the mask. Our fabric is anti-bacterial, made from beechwood trees, anti-odor, washable, reusable, biodegradable, Ultra ultra soft, breathable and the most affordable on the market and available for WHOLESALE. - - My goal is to get A million mask to a million Americans and help $10,000 people pay a bill. I can’t do it on my own. This is a labor of love and I’m asking for your help. Please tag a friend, a business that need mask. Our team is ready to ship and working overnight to get these mask out! You can purchase by clicking on the LINK in the bio! - #covid_19 #covid #facemask #corona #coronavirus #prayer #blackownedbusiness #trump #hospital @dnice @theshaderoom @fashionbombdaily @thee_sahara @balleralert @terrencekwilliams @mcuban @grantcardone @guordan #walmart #wholefoods #uber #att #grubhub #nurse #helpingpeople #prayingfortheworld

A post shared by SHON MICHAUX- SIMON (@iamshonsimon) on

Entrepreneur Shon Simon ran down straight facts when she announced her very affordable line of facemasks.

“Our fabric is anti-bacterial, made from beechwood trees, anti-odor, washable, reusable, biodegradable, Ultra ultra-soft, breathable and the most affordable on the market,” she wrote on Instagram. 

Plus, she’s even ready to ship wholesale for businesses in need.

Price:$2.75

10. Batani-Khalfani

When the coronavirus fears got super serious in March, LA designer Batani-Khalfani knew she had to step up.

“I have tons of fabric and fabric scraps that I keep and have collected over the years, bags and bags full, and I had been trying to figure out what to do with them. So I decided that I would make some masks…,” she recently told Blavity

And she wasn’t kidding when she mentioned the amounts of patterns she has. From simple black masks to python print or Black Panther-themed coverings, there’s something for everyone.

Price: $24.99

11. Profound

View this post on Instagram

⁣⁣Thankful for the outpouring of support on our face masks initiative. We've designed and added four new styles. ⠀ ⠀ Floral Painting, Paisley Carpet, Checkerboard & Sharpie Doodle.⠀ ⠀ Poured the same amount of love and attention to detail in these as we do in all items that bear our stamp. All produced from quality double layered cotton for added protection and elasticized ribbed band for easy wear. Unisex. Machine washable and reuseable. ⠀ ⠀ A portion of proceeds directly to Covid-19 relief to assist refugee families in overpopulated, often neglected areas. Another portion contributing to medical masks for healthcare workers in the areas closest to our home base, NY/NJ and factory workers who have produced these.⠀ ⠀ Available now for pre-order at profoundco.com

A post shared by Profound™ (@profoundco) on

If paisley and patterns are your vibe, Profound has you covered with some dope mask options. Profound is also doing what any brand should, taking care of its community.

“A portion of proceeds directly to Covid-19 relief to assist refugee families in overpopulated, often neglected areas. Another portion contributing to medical masks for healthcare workers in the areas closest to our home base, NY/NJ and factory workers who have produced these,” reads an IG caption.

Price: $25

12. UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask Source:UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

The king of basics has arrived. If you were looking for one of your favorite brands, whose cotton you love, to finally drop a facemask you’re in luck. UNIQLO’s masks are constructed of AIRism –the brand’s breathable underwear material– and is said to be “cool and dries quickly.” 

Uniqlo plans on producing 50,000 masks a week so feel free to stock up when they drop on June 19.

Price: 3 for $9

13. Rowing Blazers

View this post on Instagram

Available now at rowingblazers.com. Link in bio.

A post shared by Rowing Blazers (@rowingblazers) on

If the preppy gawds have been calling your name and you need some grown man masks to go with your summertime threads, Rowing Blazers has you covered. The brand is known for its fresh take on uptight preppy classics and bold patterns. Now you can find most of those patterns on its masks– whether it be a simple tartan plaid or seersucker.

Price: $25

Close