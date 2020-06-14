Fashionable (& Safe) Face Masks You Can Cop Right Now (Updated)

Black men are being encouraged to wear masks in public. What a time to be alive.
With the coronavirus taking over the world for the foreseeable future and stay-at-home orders only allowing people out to do essential shopping, it’s more important now than ever before to keep yourself strapped.. with a mask of course.
Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control officially recommended the widespread use of face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. Now, these aren’t the medical-grade N95 facial respirator masks—which continue to be in short supply and should be reserved solely for health-care professionals on the frontlines, they’re just cotton masks to prevent others from getting infected by droplets in the air. Since social distancing may present a new norm for the future, masks are becoming a part of everyday life, so it’s time to invest in one to keep you safe and looking good out here in these empty streets.
Oh, and if you really wanna cop that BAPE one, it won’t be cheap.
Check out our constantly updated list of masks available to cop right now:
1. Birdwell
Birdwell masks don’t just offer dope ass patterns that’ll match a couple of your outfits, but for every mask the company sells, one is donated to CORE, a non-profit founded by Sean Penn working in partnership with the LA Mayor’s Office and the LA Fire Department to “provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals.”
Price: $19.95
2. Los Angeles Apparel
Looking to support stateside made product (hint: you should) while also trying to social distance in peace? Los Angeles Apparel has you covered. Made of french terry, two cotton straps, and over 20 colors, they’ve got you covered.
Price: 3 for $30
3. House Of Nambili
If you’re a fan of African patterns, ethnographic textiles, and supporting your people, House of Nambili is the brand for you. Not only will the masks stand out from others on the street, but the same dope patterns are used on the brand’s other merch like phone cases and mugs.
Price: $15
4. Mask Club
As some businesses continue to flatline because of the coronavirus, some, like Mask Club, were born out of necessity. Fans of comic books, video games, and cartoons like Adventure Time, this is the brand for you. There’s even an assortment of patterns for the young ones to make the new normal a bit more comfortable.
Price: $13.99
5. Aloha Glamour
Alexis Williams, the founder of Aloha Glamour, is keeping fashion in mind while offering protective masks. With practicality in mind, Williams designed the masks to wear alone or over N95 medicals masks.
“My masks are 100% cotton, reversible, reusable and machine washable,” Williams told Travel Noire.
Price: $15
6. AKINGS
AKINGS’ slogan is that the brand is a cut above the rest, and with a vegan leather mask, they’re holding true to their ethos. The simple black mask with python detailing is currently sold out, but the brand recommends that you still cop now if you’d like to get one within the next two weeks.
Price: $100
7. XMask
XMask‘s got an elite face covering for those looking to use the mask for awhile. To ensure you’re breathing in the freshest of air, the brand also offers filters to swap out periodically. With free shipping on orders over $100, you might want to look at some of the brand’s dapper offerings. Plus, it looks pretty badass.
Price: $39.99
8. Kyrve Apparel
Kyrve Apparel has you covered if you’re trying to make a statement. Since US alcohol sales have increased more than 200% since coronavirus, Crown Royal may have become your new best friend. If so, you can rep your favorite whisky on your face mask. Drink responsibly and be a responsible citizen by covering up in public.
Price: DM for price
9. Shon Simon
Entrepreneur Shon Simon ran down straight facts when she announced her very affordable line of facemasks.
“Our fabric is anti-bacterial, made from beechwood trees, anti-odor, washable, reusable, biodegradable, Ultra ultra-soft, breathable and the most affordable on the market,” she wrote on Instagram.
Plus, she’s even ready to ship wholesale for businesses in need.
Price:$2.75
10. Batani-Khalfani
When the coronavirus fears got super serious in March, LA designer Batani-Khalfani knew she had to step up.
“I have tons of fabric and fabric scraps that I keep and have collected over the years, bags and bags full, and I had been trying to figure out what to do with them. So I decided that I would make some masks…,” she recently told Blavity.
And she wasn’t kidding when she mentioned the amounts of patterns she has. From simple black masks to python print or Black Panther-themed coverings, there’s something for everyone.
Price: $24.99
11. Profound
If paisley and patterns are your vibe, Profound has you covered with some dope mask options. Profound is also doing what any brand should, taking care of its community.
“A portion of proceeds directly to Covid-19 relief to assist refugee families in overpopulated, often neglected areas. Another portion contributing to medical masks for healthcare workers in the areas closest to our home base, NY/NJ and factory workers who have produced these,” reads an IG caption.
Price: $25
12. UNIQLO AIRism Face MaskSource:UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask
The king of basics has arrived. If you were looking for one of your favorite brands, whose cotton you love, to finally drop a facemask you’re in luck. UNIQLO’s masks are constructed of AIRism –the brand’s breathable underwear material– and is said to be “cool and dries quickly.”
Uniqlo plans on producing 50,000 masks a week so feel free to stock up when they drop on June 19.
Price: 3 for $9
13. Rowing Blazers
If the preppy gawds have been calling your name and you need some grown man masks to go with your summertime threads, Rowing Blazers has you covered. The brand is known for its fresh take on uptight preppy classics and bold patterns. Now you can find most of those patterns on its masks– whether it be a simple tartan plaid or seersucker.
Price: $25